UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Virus Lockdown Puts US Open At Winged Foot In Limbo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

New York virus lockdown puts US Open at Winged Foot in limbo

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The closure of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, because of coronavirus concerns has at least temporarily halted preparations there for the 2020 US Open.

The US Golf Association said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that it continues "to hold the dates for the US Open at Winged Foot in June" while it also monitors guidance and regulations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and state and local authorities.

In the meantime, work that had begun on tournament infrastructure such as corporate hospitality tents and grandstands has been halted.

The USGA acknowledged that the championship, scheduled for June 18-21, might have to be postponed, but said it was too soon to make that call.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and making relevant contingency plans," USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis told the Journal news newspaper that serves Westchester County.

"We expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April." The first two major championships, the Masters and PGA Championship, have already been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Open Championship at Royal St. George's in England is still scheduled for July 16-19.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday of "troubling and astronomical numbers" in the rate of coronavirus infections in the state, saying they were doubling every three days.

Related Topics

World Governor York Craig St. George New York April June July 2020 From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

7 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

8 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

8 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

10 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

9 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.