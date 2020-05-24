UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York's Daily Virus Death Toll Falls Below 100: Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

New York's daily virus death toll falls below 100: governor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The number of deaths in New York state caused by the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours was 84, the lowest one-day total since late March, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

"The news is good news," Cuomo said in his daily televised briefing.

Hospitalizations, intubations and new infections were all in decline, he added.

"In my head, I was always looking to get under 100," Cuomo said, speaking from the governor's mansion in Albany.

"It doesn't do good for any of those 84 families that are feeling the pain," he added. "But for me it's just a sign we are making real progress." The toll is the lowest since March 24. At the pandemic's peak in New York in early April, state officials were reporting up to 800 deaths per day, and daily tolls repeatedly surpassed 1,000 when probable cases were included.

Parts of the state that saw fewer virus cases have already begun to ease lockdown restrictions, but they have yet to be lifted in New York City, the former virus epicenter in the US.

The city's beaches will remain closed for this long Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the beginning of the US summer season.

Beaches are being reopened elsewhere in the state and in other coastal areas, often with bathers required to observe social distancing.

Cuomo issued an unexpected order late Friday to allow public assemblies of up to 10 people "for any lawful purpose."He was easing an earlier order that applied only to religious services and Memorial Day celebrations, after a civil liberties group filed suit to object.

Related Topics

Governor Albany Progress New York March April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

8 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

8 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.