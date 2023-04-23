UrduPoint.com

New York's Empire State Building Turns Green For Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

New York's Empire State Building turns green for Eid

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :New York's iconic Empire State Building was lit in green to celebrate the Eid ul-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The green remained until the famous 102-story skyscraper closed to the public after midnight.

The skyscraper has carried out the tradition "for several years now — it is an annual lighting," a building spokeswoman said.

Muslim-Americans across the United States celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Friday.

The Empire State Building famously shines specific colours for a number of religious holidays — pastel shades for Easter, blue and white for Hanukkah, and red and green for Christmas.

The privately-owned building receives hundreds of requests each year to be lit in particular colours for various causes and events.

Although the building does not make its selection process public, it does not accept requests for political campaigns, religious figures and organizations, or personal events.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays York United States

Recent Stories

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

1 hour ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

2 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

4 hours ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.