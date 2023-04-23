NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :New York's iconic Empire State Building was lit in green to celebrate the Eid ul-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The green remained until the famous 102-story skyscraper closed to the public after midnight.

The skyscraper has carried out the tradition "for several years now — it is an annual lighting," a building spokeswoman said.

Muslim-Americans across the United States celebrated Eid ul-Fitr on Friday.

The Empire State Building famously shines specific colours for a number of religious holidays — pastel shades for Easter, blue and white for Hanukkah, and red and green for Christmas.

The privately-owned building receives hundreds of requests each year to be lit in particular colours for various causes and events.

Although the building does not make its selection process public, it does not accept requests for political campaigns, religious figures and organizations, or personal events.