NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The screens at New York's iconic Times Square lit up with slogans denouncing India's unilateral illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir nearly a year ago and calling for the freedom of Kashmiri people.

The messages highlighted on "Kashmir Siege Day" were "Kashmiri Lives Matter" and "Kashmiris Want Freedom" as a large number of people watched the billboards.

On July 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The advertisement, which was paid by Ampackers.com, is part of a public outreach campaign in support of Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.