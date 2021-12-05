UrduPoint.com

New Zealand 13-1 At Tea, Chasing 540 To Win Second India Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

New Zealand 13-1 at tea, chasing 540 to win second India Test

Mumbai, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand were 13 for one by tea in the second Test while chasing 540 after India declared their innings at 276-7 on Sunday.

Will Young was batting on seven as off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back stand-in skipper Tom Latham for six and teams were forced to break early due to problems with a tv spider-cam in Mumbai.

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel, who took a record 10 wickets in India's 325 in the first innings, returned match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever by a bowler against India.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Young Sunday TV Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.