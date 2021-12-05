New Zealand 13-1 at tea, chasing 540 to win second India Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Mumbai, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand were 13 for one by tea in the second Test while chasing 540 after India declared their innings at 276-7 on Sunday.

Will Young was batting on seven as off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back stand-in skipper Tom Latham for six and teams were forced to break early due to problems with a tv spider-cam in Mumbai.

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel, who took a record 10 wickets in India's 325 in the first innings, returned match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever by a bowler against India.