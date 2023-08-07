Open Menu

New Zealand Accelerates Wind, Solar Energy Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

New Zealand accelerates wind, solar energy projects

WELLINGTON, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand is accelerating its shift to clean renewable energy with fast-track referral of three wind farm projects for approval by consenting panels.

If approved, the wind farms would cut about 150 million kg of carbon emissions and create up to 840 construction jobs, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said on Monday.

The proposed wind farms, located in Manawatu near Auckland and in Southland, would generate about 419 megawatts of electricity at peak output, the minster said.

The three projects would together generate about as much electricity as the Clyde Dam, New Zealand's third largest hydroelectric dam, Woods said.

"We're incredibly well positioned globally to harness wind power, both onshore and offshore." Woods said, adding the least-windy sites in New Zealand are considered to have better wind energy potential than the windiest site in Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Electricity Dam Auckland SITE Million Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

26 minutes ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

27 minutes ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

34 minutes ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

57 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

3 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous