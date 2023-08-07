New Zealand accelerates wind, solar energy projects

WELLINGTON, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand is accelerating its shift to clean renewable energy with fast-track referral of three wind farm projects for approval by consenting panels.

If approved, the wind farms would cut about 150 million kg of carbon emissions and create up to 840 construction jobs, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said on Monday.

The proposed wind farms, located in Manawatu near Auckland and in Southland, would generate about 419 megawatts of electricity at peak output, the minster said.

The three projects would together generate about as much electricity as the Clyde Dam, New Zealand's third largest hydroelectric dam, Woods said.

"We're incredibly well positioned globally to harness wind power, both onshore and offshore." Woods said, adding the least-windy sites in New Zealand are considered to have better wind energy potential than the windiest site in Australia.