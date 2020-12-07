UrduPoint.com
New Zealand All-rounder Mitchell Fined For Swearing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell fined for swearing

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was fined 15 percent of his match fee for swearing during their first Test victory over the West Indies in Hamilton.

"Mitchell used inappropriate language as Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him," the International cricket Council said in a statement issued late Sunday after New Zealand wrapped up the Test by an innings and 134 runs.

Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to the charge, also had one demerit point added to his record.

Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the sanction after the charge was laid by the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights and the tv umpire Chris Brown.

The second and final Test in the series starts in Wellington on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

