UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Announces New Virus Case Day After 'Covid' Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

New Zealand announces new virus case day after 'Covid' election

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand confirmed a new community case of Covid-19 Sunday, two weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared that the South Pacific nation had "beat the virus again".

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the latest case involved a port-side worker who returned a positive test on Saturday afternoon.

"Because the person was tested on the day he was developing symptoms, the Ministry of Health was able to self-isolate close contacts," Bloomfield said.

He was potentially infectious as early as Wednesday, October 14.

The announcement came a day after Ardern's Labour Party won a landslide election victory, with her government's handling of the pandemic widely credited as a factor.

Ahead of the vote, Ardern -- whose party won 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament -- had dubbed it "the Covid election".

She campaigned on her government's success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

New Zealand declared in May it has beaten community coronavirus transmission, although a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August forcing the country's largest city back into lockdown for several weeks.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Auckland May August October Sunday Government Million Labour New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

9 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

9 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

9 hours ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

10 hours ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

10 hours ago

Pak, Canada can further enhance bilateral trade, i ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.