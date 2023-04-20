UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Annual Inflation Growth Slows To 6.7 Pct In March

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand annual inflation growth slows to 6.7 pct in March

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) --:New Zealand's consumer price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, compared to a 7.2 percent increase recorded a year earlier, according to figures released by the statistics department Stats NZ on Thursday.

"Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s," Stats NZ consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Food was the largest contributor to the March 2023 annual inflation rate. This was due to rising prices for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, and milk, cheese, and eggs, Growden said.

Vegetable prices increased 22 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, while ready-to-eat food and milk, cheese and eggs increased 9.7 percent and 15 percent, respectively, statistics show.

After food, the next largest contributor to the annual increase was housing and household utilities, according to Stats NZ. The increase was due to rising prices for both construction and rents.

Prices for building a new house increased 11 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, compared to a 14 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022, Growden said.

