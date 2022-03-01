UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Approves 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Novavax

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

WELLINGTON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealanders will soon be able to access a third type of Novavax vaccine following the government's confirmation on Monday.COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday that Novavax will soon be available to New Zealanders aged 18 and over.

"Novavax is a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and while the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine remains the preferred vaccine of most New Zealanders.

For some people, the arrival of Novavax will be the extra incentive required to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Hipkins said in a statement.

New Zealand is already one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world with 95 percent of people aged 12 and over being vaccinated, Hipkins said.

The first doses are anticipated to arrive in New Zealand this month, and officials are working with Novavax to confirm the delivery schedule and rollout start date, he said.

