New Zealand, Australia to continue strengthening emergency management co-op

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :New Zealand and Australia continue to strengthen global emergency management capability with a new agreement, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said on Wednesday.

"As our closest neighbor, New Zealand has had strong relationships with Australia's emergency management agencies for many years," McAnulty said after signing a Memorandum of Cooperation.

"Australia and New Zealand face similar natural hazards, and so there's a lot our countries can learn from each other," McAnulty said, adding, "With the rate and scale of emergencies increasing globally, it's important, now more than ever, that countries work together to build resilience and reduce risk."The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction held in Brisbane this week.