New Zealand Bat As Wagner Recalled For England Finale

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recalled Neil Wagner to their side as captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against England at Headingley on Thursday.

World Test champions New Zealand were looking to salvage some pride at 2-0 down in a three-match series.

Star batsman Williamson returned to the team after missing the five-wicket defeat in the second Test at Trent Bridge due to a bout of Covid-19, with left-arm seamer Wagner given his first game of the series after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson suffered a tour-ending back injury in Nottingham.

Matt Henry dropped out of the side, with Michael Bracewell -- who made his debut at Trent Bridge -- preferred ahead of specialist spinner Ajaz Patel.

England had already made one, enforced, change to their side with Surrey fast bowler Jamie Overton given a Test debut in place of James Anderson after England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, England were looking to complete a first home clean sweep in a series of more than two matches since defeating India 4-0 in 2011.

Teams England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

