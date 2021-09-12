New Zealand beat Argentina 39-0 in Rugby Championship

Gold Coast, Australia, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A rampant New Zealand All Blacks scored five tries in a runaway 39-0 victory over Argentina in a Rugby Championship clash at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast Sunday.

In the opening match of a double-header -- with Australia against South Africa to follow -- the All Blacks secured their third bonus point in as many matches to stay at the top of the table.