New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit 3rd T20

Auckland, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs in a rain-shortened third Twenty20 International in Auckland on Friday to claim a series clean sweep.

With their innings reduced to 10 overs due to bad weather, Bangladesh were all out for 76 with three balls to spare, well short of the 142 target set by New Zealand.

The Black Caps made 141 for four after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Finn Allen hitting 71 from 29 balls.

Spinner Todd Astle was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 13 runs in his two over spell.