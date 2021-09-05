UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Third T20I

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I

Dhaka, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.

3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.

