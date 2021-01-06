UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Beat Pakistan By Innings To Sweep Series

Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

New Zealand beat Pakistan by innings to sweep series

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Kyle Jamieson finished with 11 wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs on Wednesday to sweep the two-match series and become the world's top-ranked Test team.

In the face of a withering spell of bowling by Jamieson, Pakistan were all out for 186 in their second innings of the second Test in the third session of day four in Christchurch.

Jamieson finished with six for 48 to go with his five for 69 in the first innings, while Trent Boult took three for 43.

Azhar Ali and Zafar Gohar both scored 37 for Pakistan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

