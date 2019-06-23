UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Beat West Indies By Five Runs Despite Brathwaite Fireworks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:10 AM

New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs despite Brathwaite fireworks

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :New Zealand boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Kane Williamson's 148 set up a dramatic five-run win over the West Indies on Saturday.

Williamson's imperious 154-ball innings laid the foundations for New Zealand's 291-8 at Old Trafford.

In a thrilling run-chase, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite hit 101 from 82 balls to carry his team to the brink of victory before being caught on the boundary going for what would have been the winning six.

New Zealand are top of the 10-team table with five wins from six matches.

