UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Biologist Describes Journey To Ocean's Deepest Region As "incredible"

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand biologist describes journey to ocean's deepest region as "incredible"

New Zealand, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand Marine biologist Dr. Kareen Schnabel from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) on Sunday used "incredible" many times to describe her unique experience with her Chinese counterparts and Human Occupied Vehicle (HOV) Fendouzhe after their expedition to one of the deepest regions in the ocean on Sunday.

The successful dive was undertaken together by Schnabel and submersible pilots Deng Yuqing and Yuan Xin from China's Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

During the expedition, Schnabel and Deng become the first women to bottom down the Scholl Deep in the Kermadec Trench.

It was only the second crewed visit ever to explore the Scholl Deep of Kermadec Trench and was done as part of a two-month scientific voyage onboard the IDSSE's research vessel Tansuoyihao.

The Scholl Deep is the deepest known point of the Kermadec Trench, more than 1,000 km to the northeast of New Zealand.

The trench is over 1,000 km long and its deepest point is at a depth greater than the height of Mount Qomolangma.

Using the HOV Fendouzhe, scientists collected deep-sea water samples, sediments, rocks, biological samples, and environmental data.

Dr. Schnabel and the submersible pilots spent six hours at the bottom of the sea exploring the Scholl Deep and the steep sides of the trench.

"Textbooks and images don't compare to experiencing the light disappearing as you leave the surface of the ocean or seeing the deep sea floor with your own eyes. The fine sediments were covered in tracks, and we saw lots of small animals on the sea floor and in the water. It was jarring that there was still rubbish such as fishing floats and nets, even though we were more than 10,000 m below sea level," Schnabel said.

Related Topics

Water China Fine Visit Vehicle Women Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

26 minutes ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.