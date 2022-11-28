New Zealand, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :New Zealand Marine biologist Dr. Kareen Schnabel from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) on Sunday used "incredible" many times to describe her unique experience with her Chinese counterparts and Human Occupied Vehicle (HOV) Fendouzhe after their expedition to one of the deepest regions in the ocean on Sunday.

The successful dive was undertaken together by Schnabel and submersible pilots Deng Yuqing and Yuan Xin from China's Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

During the expedition, Schnabel and Deng become the first women to bottom down the Scholl Deep in the Kermadec Trench.

It was only the second crewed visit ever to explore the Scholl Deep of Kermadec Trench and was done as part of a two-month scientific voyage onboard the IDSSE's research vessel Tansuoyihao.

The Scholl Deep is the deepest known point of the Kermadec Trench, more than 1,000 km to the northeast of New Zealand.

The trench is over 1,000 km long and its deepest point is at a depth greater than the height of Mount Qomolangma.

Using the HOV Fendouzhe, scientists collected deep-sea water samples, sediments, rocks, biological samples, and environmental data.

Dr. Schnabel and the submersible pilots spent six hours at the bottom of the sea exploring the Scholl Deep and the steep sides of the trench.

"Textbooks and images don't compare to experiencing the light disappearing as you leave the surface of the ocean or seeing the deep sea floor with your own eyes. The fine sediments were covered in tracks, and we saw lots of small animals on the sea floor and in the water. It was jarring that there was still rubbish such as fishing floats and nets, even though we were more than 10,000 m below sea level," Schnabel said.