UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Boosts Space Technology Cooperation With Germany

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand boosts space technology cooperation with Germany

WELLINGTON, April 7(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand's aerospace industry is getting a boost through cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), which is expected to improve its capability and potentially lead to joint space missions, New Zealand's Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods said Wednesday.

According to her, 12 New Zealand organizations have been chosen to work with world-leading experts at DLR to complete feasibility studies for cooperation on propulsion, space communications and remote sensing technologies.

DLR is Germany's national research center that conducts research and development activities in the fields of aeronautics, space, energy, transport, security and digitalization.

Woods said the feasibility studies will lead to larger scale collaborations, potentially including joint New Zealand-Germany space missions.

"Our Government has helped accelerate growth including through an enabling regulatory regime for space, the Airspace Integration Trials Programme and investing in the MethaneSAT climate change space mission," the minister said.

Approximately 900,000 New Zealand Dollars in funding has been allocated to the 12 space technology projects from the Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment's 28 million New Zealand dollars in Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at growing partnerships with international research organizations.

"The recipients of this funding range from universities and research organizations to start-up enterprises - many of which are conducting ground-breaking research for the future of our aerospace industry," Woods said.

"Germany is one of New Zealand's leading science and innovation partners and DLR houses some of the world's most advanced aerospace technology capability. This is a natural partnership to enable New Zealand to be involved in cuttingedge aerospace research," said Woods.

"New Zealand has unique competitive advantages which help to enable growth in the aerospace industry, including our geographic location and innovative thinking," she said. (1 New Zealand Dollar equals 0.71 U.S. dollar)

Related Topics

World Technology Business Dollar German Germany Lead From Government Industry Million Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

11 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.