UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Boosts Support To Fiji For COVID-19 Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:30 PM

New Zealand boosts support to Fiji for COVID-19 impact

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand is providing additional support for Fiji to mitigate the effects of the current COVID-19 outbreak on vulnerable households, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

Recognizing the increasingly challenging situation in Fiji, New Zealand will provide an additional package of assistance to support the government of Fiji and Fijians most affected by the current outbreak, Mahuta said in a statement.

The assistance includes up to 5 million New Zealand Dollars (3.

48 million U.S. dollars) for the government to deliver COVID-19 operations, and 5 million New Zealand dollars to local civil society organizations working directly with households to mitigate poverty risks, including through the provision of food rations, Mahuta said.

In addition, New Zealand is embedding two medical specialists into a Medical Assistance Team (MAT) along with its Australian partners to support Fiji in its COVID-19 response, she said.

Related Topics

Civil Society Fiji Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

6 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

36 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.35 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.