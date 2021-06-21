New Zealand boosts support to Fiji for COVID-19 impact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand is providing additional support for Fiji to mitigate the effects of the current COVID-19 outbreak on vulnerable households, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

Recognizing the increasingly challenging situation in Fiji, New Zealand will provide an additional package of assistance to support the government of Fiji and Fijians most affected by the current outbreak, Mahuta said in a statement.

The assistance includes up to 5 million New Zealand Dollars (3.

48 million U.S. dollars) for the government to deliver COVID-19 operations, and 5 million New Zealand dollars to local civil society organizations working directly with households to mitigate poverty risks, including through the provision of food rations, Mahuta said.

In addition, New Zealand is embedding two medical specialists into a Medical Assistance Team (MAT) along with its Australian partners to support Fiji in its COVID-19 response, she said.