New Zealand Border Crossings Pass 1 Mln, Two-thirds Of Pre-COVID Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :This January was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, two-thirds of the pre-COVID level, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Tuesday.

There were 514,100 arrivals and 497,000 departures in January 2023, Stats NZ said.

"People have started to travel again," population indicators manager Tehseen islam said, adding that January 2023 border crossings are two-thirds of the 1.5 million that travelled in January 2020, before the pandemic.

