New Zealand-born Halafihi 'motivated' for Italy win after Test debut

Paris, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand-born No. 8 Toa Halafihi said making his Italy debut on Sunday gives him the "motivation" to claim a first Six Nations win for the team since 2015.

Halafihi, 28, qualifies for his adopted country through residency after joining Treviso in 2019 and made his international bow in the 37-10 defeat at France.

The Azzurri have lost a record 33 straight games in the tournament but new coach Kieran Crowley has bedded in many faces including teenage debutant Tommaso Menoncello, who scored in Paris, and Halafihi, since taking over last summer.

"I'm grateful to get the opportunity to give back to a country that has given me another opportunity with rugby," Halafihi told AFP.

"We didn't win so I take it all with a pinch of salt but it's definitely motivation to get a 'W' and give back to this country," he added.

The former Hurricanes back-rower played 56 minutes at the Stade de France before being replaced by club team-mate in 25-year-old Giovanni Pettinelli, who made just his second Italy appearance.

Crowley brought the inexperienced squad together late last month and despite leading after half an hour they were unable to hold out France and their hat-trick scoring winger Gabin Villiere.

"It wasn't my best performance but that's what I strive to do every time I put on a jersey," Halafihi said.

"We were playing against a class team and they didn't allow us to get into our game.

"But it's early doors for this team, we've only been together for a week and we hope we can move forward quickly," the powerful 108kg ball-carrier added.

Halafihi was raised in the town of Gisborne, on his home country's north island and graduated from the same high school as former All Blacks, Rico and Hosea Gear.

He featured at provincial level for Taranaki before a couple of appearances for the Wellington-based Super Rugby franchise and then his arrival in north-eastern Italy.

"Growing up in New Zealand I didn't think about the future, especially with rugby, you don't know what can happen," he said.

"You can get injured, or whatever. I definitely never thought I would play Test rugby so I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I'm hoping I can give my best to this jersey," he added.

Next Sunday he could make his second Azzurri appearance as they welcome England to Rome.

He could keep hold of the starting shirt as the likes of fellow loose forwards Jake Polledri and Johan Meyer have injuries and veteran No. 8 Sergio Parisse is only likely to make his long-awaited Italy return against Scotland on March 12.

"England are England, you can only expect the best, just like every team in the Six Nations," he said.

"We'll review and get better. We'll get ready for England as best as we can and hopefully make our country proud," he added.