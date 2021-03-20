New Zealand bowl first in ODI opener against Bangladesh

Dunedin, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in the first one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

"Looking at the surface there seems to be a bit of green grass and if there is anything then it will be in the morning," captain Tom Latham said.

"It's a mixture of everything. We are lucky that we have got everything, guys that can execute skills off the air and off the surface." New Zealand have opted for Matt Henry to partner Trent Boult in the pace department instead of Tim Southee, and are also without their two most experienced players with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor sidelined by injury.

New Zealand also have three debutants in Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell.

It has given Bangladesh hope of a first win in New Zealand even though they are without their star performer Shakib Al Hasan.

Captain Tamim Iqbal said he would have preferred to bowl first and his aim now was to build a total and defend it.

"New Zealand's wickets are always good for batting. Fast bowling is very key and we previously did not have that. This time we have the pacers but it is important to bowl in the right areas." Bangladesh go into the match fresh from a 3-0 home series win against the West Indies, while New Zealand's most recent ODI was a 71-run loss to Australia a year ago.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (capt), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gafffaney (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)