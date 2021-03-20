UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Bowl First In ODI Opener Against Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

New Zealand bowl first in ODI opener against Bangladesh

Dunedin, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in the first one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

"Looking at the surface there seems to be a bit of green grass and if there is anything then it will be in the morning," captain Tom Latham said.

"It's a mixture of everything. We are lucky that we have got everything, guys that can execute skills off the air and off the surface." New Zealand have opted for Matt Henry to partner Trent Boult in the pace department instead of Tim Southee, and are also without their two most experienced players with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor sidelined by injury.

New Zealand also have three debutants in Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell.

It has given Bangladesh hope of a first win in New Zealand even though they are without their star performer Shakib Al Hasan.

Captain Tamim Iqbal said he would have preferred to bowl first and his aim now was to build a total and defend it.

"New Zealand's wickets are always good for batting. Fast bowling is very key and we previously did not have that. This time we have the pacers but it is important to bowl in the right areas." Bangladesh go into the match fresh from a 3-0 home series win against the West Indies, while New Zealand's most recent ODI was a 71-run loss to Australia a year ago.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (capt), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gafffaney (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Australia Bangladesh Young Dunedin Conway Mitchell Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Jeff Crowe TV From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

8 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

8 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

8 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

8 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

8 hours ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.