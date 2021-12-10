UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Card Spending Rises In November

WELLINGTON, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November, particularly on furniture, electrical and hardware, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

The total retail card spending rose 9.6 percent from October, Stats NZ said.

"Card sales continue to rise in November, as COVID-19 alert levels eased for upper North Island, which allowed more non-essential retail businesses to open," business performance manager Ricky Ho said in a statement.

Within the retail spending category, that on durable goods increased by the most in seasonally adjusted terms, up 22.9 percent from October. This section includes furniture, electrical, hardware, department stores, and sports goods, Ho said.

"The sharp increase in spending on furniture, electrical, and hardware coincided with Black Friday sales at the end of the month," he said, adding that over the year, spending on durables rose 11.4 percent from November 2020, reaching a record for the month of November.

