UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Charters Flight To Assist With Wuhan Evacuation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

New Zealand charters flight to assist with Wuhan evacuation

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :New Zealand announced Thursday it will charter a 300-seat aircraft to evacuate nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

There are 53 New Zealanders confirmed to be in Wuhan but the actual number is believed to be more than double that.

"New Zealand will be offering any additional seats to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, adding that the flight was still subject to China's approval.

"This is a complex operation as we work through all the necessary requirements but we are working to have the aircraft depart as soon as possible." The announcement to charter an aircraft from Air New Zealand, part-owned by the government, came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government was working with Canberra to assist the departure of New Zealanders and Australians from Wuhan.

However, Canberra's decision to keep evacuees in quarantine on Christmas Island for 14 days did not sit well with New Zealanders.

Peters told Radio New Zealand he was "looking at quarantine options within New Zealand".

He said officials were developing procedures for pre-departure health screening of passengers from Wuhan, infection control inflight, and the isolation of all passengers arriving in New Zealand for up to two weeks.

People who do take a seat on the plane will be required to pay a nominal fee, however the government will absorb most of the cost.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand although a student has been placed in isolation in an Auckland hospital while he undergoes tests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas China Student Canberra Wuhan Auckland All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

8 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

8 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.