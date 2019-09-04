New Zealand check Sri Lanka to 161-9 in second T20

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Fast bowler Seth Rance claimed three wickets as New Zealand kept down Sri Lanka to 161 for nine in the second Twenty20 international in Kandy on Tuesday.

The hosts lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in their bid to stay alive in the three-match series led by New Zealand.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee returned impressive figures of 2-18 and fellow paceman Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets.

Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella put on 68 runs for a crucial third-wicket stand but the rest of the batting did not make an impression.

Kusal Mendis let go off a brisk start to be out for 26 off Rance and his opening partner Kusal Perera followed him to the pavilion after being bowled by Ish Sodhi.

The right-left batting pair of Fernando, who made 37, and Dickwella, who hit 39, then got going to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Southee broke the stand with the wicket of Fernando, and Rance trapped the left-handed Dickwella lbw.

Shehan Jayasuriya remained the only other notable scorer with his 20 off 13 deliveries.