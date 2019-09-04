UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Check Sri Lanka To 161-9 In Second T20

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

New Zealand check Sri Lanka to 161-9 in second T20

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Fast bowler Seth Rance claimed three wickets as New Zealand kept down Sri Lanka to 161 for nine in the second Twenty20 international in Kandy on Tuesday.

The hosts lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in their bid to stay alive in the three-match series led by New Zealand.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee returned impressive figures of 2-18 and fellow paceman Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets.

Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella put on 68 runs for a crucial third-wicket stand but the rest of the batting did not make an impression.

Kusal Mendis let go off a brisk start to be out for 26 off Rance and his opening partner Kusal Perera followed him to the pavilion after being bowled by Ish Sodhi.

The right-left batting pair of Fernando, who made 37, and Dickwella, who hit 39, then got going to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Southee broke the stand with the wicket of Fernando, and Rance trapped the left-handed Dickwella lbw.

Shehan Jayasuriya remained the only other notable scorer with his 20 off 13 deliveries.

Related Topics

Attack Sri Lanka Kandy Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

25 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

19 minutes ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

55 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.