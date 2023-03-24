UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Chinese Community Rallies To Support Cyclone Recovery

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

New Zealand Chinese community rallies to support cyclone recovery

New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A fundraising event was held here on Friday as part of the efforts made by the Chinese community in New Zealand to support the recovery work after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the North Island of New Zealand in February.

Traditional Chinese and contemporary art performances such as Wushu arts, chorus, musical instrument playing, dances, and poetry recitation were staged during the event to raise funds and demonstrate solidarity to support the post-cyclone construction in New Zealand.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong felt gratified that the local Chinese community as an integral part of the wider multicultural community in New Zealand has joined the cyclone recovery efforts.

"Cyclone Gabrielle has caused widespread and serious damage and disruptions, but it has also brought out the best in New Zealand and New Zealanders," said Wang.

"China and New Zealand are mutually important and mutually close partners. The two countries and peoples provide mutual support and assistance when disasters strike. That was the case in the wake of earthquakes that occurred in Wenchuan and Yushu in China, and Christchurch and Kaikoura in New Zealand," said the Chinese ambassador.

The New Zealand Minister for Statistics, Deborah Russell, said in her speech that she would like to thank the Chinese community for their generosity and kindness.

"You come together as one to support the wider community in New Zealand. We truly are one. What this community has shown is that it matters as part of the NZ community, and you are reaching out with care, kindness and compassion to the people who have been so badly affected by the cyclone; from my heart, thank you," said Russell.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also voiced his gratitude to the Chinese community.

"On behalf of all the people of Auckland, I would like to thank you, our Chinese community, for being so kind, collecting and donating so much money to those who face the ravages of the storm," said Brown.

The fundraising event in Auckland was jointly organized by the New Zealand Huaxing Arts Troupe and the China Culture Centers in Auckland and Wellington, supported by the Chinese embassy and the Chinese consulate generals. Together 1,274,000 NZ Dollars (about 800,000 U.S. dollars) were raised during the event, said the organizers.

Cyclone Gabrielle and a series of extreme weather events hitting New Zealand early this year have caused the death of 11 people and an estimated loss of property at about 8.4 billion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

Weather Storm China Wellington Christchurch Auckland Money February Event All From Best Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

53 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.