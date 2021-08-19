UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Claims To Solve Covid Outbreak 'puzzle'

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

New Zealand claims to solve Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a Covid-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus.

Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending a six-month run of no community cases in New Zealand.

Tests showed the man had a version of the Delta strain found in Australia, and Ardern said investigations narrowed down the origin to a person who arrived from Sydney on August 7.

She said the traveller had been in quarantine and hospital since touching down, indicating the virus had not been in the community as long as initially feared.

"We believe we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we were looking for," Ardern told reporters.

She said finding the outbreak's source also increased the "ability to circle the virus, lock it down and stamp it out".

