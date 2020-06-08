UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Clears Its Last COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:00 AM

New Zealand clears its last COVID-19 case

Wellington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :New Zealand has no active COVID-19 cases after the country's final patient was given the all clear and released from isolation, health authorities said Monday.

The milestone was "really good news" and an achievement the whole of New Zealand could take heart from, health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield said.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," he said in a statement.

New Zealand has won praise for its handling of the pandemic, which involved a strict seven-week lockdown that ended last month after the virus was contained.

The South Pacific nation, with a population of five million, has had 1,154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

There have been no new infections for 17 days and, until Monday, just one active case for more than a week.

Details of the final patient were not released for privacy reasons but it is believed to be a woman aged in her 50s who was linked to a cluster at an Auckland nursing home.

"(The) remaining case has been symptom-free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered. The person has now been released from isolation," the health department said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce later Monday that New Zealand will this week move to alert Level 1, the lowest rating on its four-tier virus response system.

Under the change, international border restrictions will remain in place but the final domestic curbs -- such as limits on public gatherings and mandatory social distancing -- will be removed.

Related Topics

Alert Auckland February Border Women All From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

8 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.