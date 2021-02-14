UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Confirms Fresh Community Virus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

New Zealand confirms fresh community virus outbreak

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand confirmed a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the community Sunday, with a family of three testing positive including a woman who works for a catering firm servicing international flights.

"They are new and active infections," Health Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Authorities downplayed any link to inflight meals because of an eight-day gap between the woman's last day at work and when she tested positive.

"There are a number of gaps in our knowledge around these cases," Hipkins said.

"One of the things I'm looking for is more information on the likely source ... that's still a piece of the puzzle that's missing.

"We'll also be looking for whether there is any evidence Covid-19 could be out there in the community and circulating amongst others." New Zealand detected several cases of Covid-19 three weeks ago, ending a run of more than two months with no cases in the community.

Those cases were traced back to a hotel where the people had completed quarantine after travelling from overseas.

The woman and her daughter tested positive Saturday before the father returned a positive sample Sunday.

Hipkins said there was no immediate need to introduce new restrictions while health officials investigated the source of the infection.

The daughter's school will be closed for two days while all staff and pupils are tested.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancelled commitments in Auckland to return to the capital Wellington to be briefed on the outbreak.

Ardern has been widely praised for her management of the pandemic, with New Zealand recording just 25 deaths and less than 2,000 cases in a population of five million.

The country closed its borders and implemented a strict five-week lockdown in March and April last year.

Most restrictions have since been lifted, with occasional virus outbreaks being quickly contained.

Ardern has said borders were likely to remain closed for the rest of this year while the pandemic continued to rage worldwide.

Related Topics

Hotel Wellington Auckland March April Women Sunday Family All From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

9 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

9 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

9 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.