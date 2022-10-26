New Zealand couple held in Iran leave 'safe and well'

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Two travel bloggers from New Zealand who disappeared in Iran for almost four months are "safe and well" having fled after secret talks between the two governments, Wellington revealed Wednesday.

Newlyweds Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite crossed from Turkey into Iran in early July, when their social media feeds -- usually filled with glamorous and carefully curated shots of them in exotic locations -- fell silent.

For months, some of the couple's 300,000 fans posted increasingly anguished messages asking about their safety, with no reply.

At the same time, the New Zealand government refused media requests to comment on their whereabouts.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern broke her silence, revealing that officials had been "working hard" for several months to "ensure the safe" exit of the couple, who had endured "difficult circumstances".

The exact details of the couple's time in Iran remain unclear.

Iranian officials told AFP that the couple had been neither detained nor arrested, and the New Zealand government was careful not to imply any formal captivity.