UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Covid Protest Convoy Jams Streets Near Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:10 AM

New Zealand Covid protest convoy jams streets near parliament

Wellington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A convoy of trucks and campervans blocked streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington Tuesday to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccinations, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada.

Plastered with messages such as "give us back our freedom" and "coercion is not consent", hundreds of vehicles parked in streets surrounding the parliament building known as The Beehive.

Hundreds more drove around the city centre with their horns blaring as more than 1,000 protesters on foot listened to speeches.

Wellington man Stu Main said the protesters felt their concerns about rights being eroded were not being heard by the government.

"I'm actually vaccinated but I'm against mandating people to be vaccinated," he told AFP.

"I think it's disgraceful, forcing vaccination on people who don't want it." The demonstration remained peaceful, with police reporting no arrests or major incidents.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had no intention of entering discussions with convoy participants, arguing that the majority of New Zealanders had shown their support for the government's vaccination programme.

"Ninety-six percent of New Zealanders have gone out and got a vaccination, which has enabled us to live now with fewer restrictions because of the extra protection that has provided," she told Radio New Zealand.

Covid vaccinations are mandatory for people working in certain sectors in New Zealand, such as health, law enforcement, education and defence.

A pass system is also in force, with people required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, sports events and religious services.

It is not required for public transport, supermarkets, schools and accessing health services.

Several of the Wellington protesters carried Canadian flags, including an expatriate named Billy, who declined to give his surname.

"I'm just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there," he said.

A "Freedom Convoy" of truckers has gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa for more than a week, prompting city authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Organisers of the Wellington convoy have not said how long they intend to remain parked in the city.

Related Topics

Protest Police Sports Education Parliament Canada Vehicles Ottawa Man Wellington Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2022

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

14 minutes ago
 Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

9 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

9 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

9 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>