New Zealand crush India by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 as New Zealand hammered India by eight wickets to register their first win of the Super 12 stage at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pace bowler Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 110 for seven after the Kiwis decided to bowl first in Dubai.

Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson, 33 not out, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as New Zealand romped home in 14.3 overs and hand India their second loss of the tournament in as many games.