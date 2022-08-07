UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Cyclist Gate Wins Road Race To Bag 4th Commonwealth Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand cyclist Aaron Gate won the men's road race on Sunday to collect his fourth gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after earlier success in the velodrome.

In the women's event, Australia's Georgia Baker won her third title following her victories on the track.

Gate completed the 160-kilometre ride, which took place in Warwick, near host city Birmingham, in 3hr 28min 29sec.

South Africa's Daryl Impey was second and Scotland's Finn Crockett took bronze.

There were many breakaway attempts during the race but none proved decisive, setting up a compelling sprint finish between the six in contention.

Gate did not hit the front until the closing metres but timed his ride to perfection, leading four others over in the same time.

"I honestly can't believe it," said the New Zealander.

"It wasn't a good situation when I was up there by myself, just looking after myself, hoping there was going to be some other Kiwis.

"It didn't quite go that way, so when the attacks happened in the last three laps I just had to deal with every one that counted and luckily I still had enough legs to sprint at the end." He said it felt "absolutely phenomenal" to win four gold medals at the Birmingham Games, adding that it would take some time to sink in.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, the 2014 road race champion, attacked in the final kilometre but the Welshman was reeled in and eventually finished in eighth position.

Pre-race favourite Mark Cavendish, a 34-time stage winner on the Tour de France, finished way down the field in 44th spot -- the Isle of Man rider was nearly nine minutes behind the winner.

Australia's Baker finished the women's 112-kilometre course in 2:44:46, with Scotland's Neah Evans second and Australia's Sarah Roy third.

"This one is extra special," said the 27-year-old, who won gold on the track in the 25km points race and 4,000 team pursuit earlier in the Games.

"It was a real team effort. I wish I could split this medal into six. It was real credit to the team and I'm glad I could pull it off for them."She said attempting track and road events at the same Games had been "a bit of trial and error".

"The way Australian cycling is developing and moving forward, we should be able to do this more in the future, to transition easily, support each other with ambitions on the track and also on the road."

