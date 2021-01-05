UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Declare At 659 For Six, Lead Pakistan By 362

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

New Zealand declare at 659 for six, lead Pakistan by 362

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand declared at 659 for six, after Kane Williamson scored 238, to lead Pakistan by 362 on the first innings on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Henry Nicholls scored 157 and New Zealand declared when Daryl Michell reached his maiden century to be 102 not out.

It was Williamson's fourth double century while he combined with Nicholls to put on 369 for the fourth wicket, New Zealand's third best partnership of all time.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Christchurch Lead Mohammad Abbas Afridi All Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

11 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

11 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

11 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.