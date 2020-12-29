New Zealand declare to set Pakistan imposing 373 target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand declared their second innings at 180 for five in the first Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, a lead of 372 runs with more than four sessions left at Mount Maunganui.

Openers Tom Blundell (64) and Tom Latham (53) put on 111 for the first wicket.

The next best score was Kane Williamson's 21 as New Zealand lost five wickets for 59 runs in their rush to build an imposing total before the declaration.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah took three for 55.

There is a minimum of 136 overs remaining with pressure on New Zealand who need to win both Tests against Pakistan if they are to be in contention for the Test championship final at Lords next year.