New Zealand Delivers 100 Million Free School Lunches

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

New Zealand delivers 100 million free school lunches

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :New Zealand's free and healthy school lunch program has hit the 100-million mark, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.

School principals, teachers and parents across the country have reported improved attendance and better focus, especially in the afternoon as a result of students having a good lunch, Hipkins said.

"It's also driving down costs for parents when they need a hand with the cost of living, by removing a daily pressure on the household budget," the prime minister said.

The program is estimated to save a family with two kids, on average, around 66 NZ Dollars (39.4 U.S. dollars) per week and 2,500 NZ dollars (1,492 U.S. dollars) per year, he said, adding that it also supports over 2,300 jobs in communities across New Zealand.

