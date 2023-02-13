New Zealand delivers support package for flood, cyclone-affected communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:The New Zealand government announced an 11.5 million New Zealand Dollars (7.25 million U.S. dollars) Community Support Package on Monday to help tens of thousands of people affected by the recent floods as the North Island regions prepare to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Community organizations and groups have mobilized quickly to support people who have been impacted and displaced as a result of the unprecedented flooding two weeks ago, said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

Monday's announcement was a new round of New Zealand's ongoing response to support the country's largest city Auckland and other impacted regions, Sepuloni said.

"This support package will provide immediate relief for individuals and families, bespoke support for disabled people like transport assistance, as well as support for the voluntary sector who continue to be at the heart of their communities and our response," she said.