UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Deputy PM Calls For "reset" Of Immigration System

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

New Zealand deputy PM calls for

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson called for "an immigration reset" while outlining a road ahead for the post-COVID economy on Tuesday.

Robertson, also the finance minister, said parts of the business sector have become too reliant on continued access to low skilled labors, and there have been fewer incentives to increase productivity through investment in capital and new technologies.

It is the "right time for an immigration reset," he said in his speech to the Trans-Tasman Business Circle.

"Immigration has long contributed socially, culturally and economically to New Zealand, and our society is better for it. It can be an important source of skilled labor and new ideas, helping to boost innovation and productivity," he said.

Robertson said the government wants to work with businesses as to how they can attract new workers, whether that is by improving pay and conditions, being more flexible about fitting work around childcare obligations or helping workers fulfil their potential by helping them access skills and training.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Road Circle Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to ..

7 seconds ago

RDIF, Serum Insitute of India to Start Sputnik V P ..

11 seconds ago

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

20 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

22 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

35 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.