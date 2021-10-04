UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Drops 'Covid Zero' Goal After Delta Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

New Zealand drops 'Covid zero' goal after Delta outbreak

Wellington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted Monday that New Zealand's widely praised "Covid zero" strategy had failed to halt a stubborn outbreak in Auckland and said a new approach was needed.

The hardline elimination policy had largely protected the country from the pandemic, with residents enjoying a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.

But an August outbreak prompted a seven-week lockdown in its main population centre that has failed to curb infection rates.

Ardern said the highly transmissible Delta variant had proved a "game-changer" that could not be eliminated.

"Even with the long-term restrictions we've had, we patently haven't reached zero," she added.

Ardern said she would not immediately dump the elimination strategy but lockdown restrictions in Auckland would be eased slightly, even though new case numbers have not fallen.

She added that the change -- a major shift to her previous goal of completely stamping out the virus -- was possible because vaccination rates had increased dramatically.

"Elimination was important because we didn't have vaccines, now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things," she told reporters.

Auckland will remain in lockdown for now but the government will conduct weekly reviews to time the reintroduction of freedoms.

City residents can meet outdoors in groups of up to 10 from Wednesday and steps such as reopening shops and schools will be considered in the coming weeks.

The rest of the country was allowed out of lockdown in early September.

Before the Auckland outbreak, New Zealand's elimination strategy was widely lauded by bodies such at the World Health Organization, with just 27 deaths in a population of five million.

Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ardern had offered only a "vague wishlist" that failed to outline a coherent plan to replace the "Covid zero" approach.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Auckland August September From Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

2 hours ago
 High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthen ..

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthening aviation security amid pan ..

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

9 hours ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

9 hours ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.