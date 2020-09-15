UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Eases Quarantine Rules For Wallabies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

New Zealand eases quarantine rules for Wallabies

Wellington, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :New Zealand announced relaxed quarantine rules for the Wallabies rugby team Tuesday to ensure the All Blacks can host Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia next month.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had raised concerns that border controls preventing his squad training together while undergoing two weeks' quarantine would leave them under-prepared for a clash against the All Blacks.

But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health authorities had agreed to amend the rules so the full squad could train together six days into the quarantine period.

"Everyone's pulling out all stops to make it work," she told Radio New Zealand.

No dates for the two-match series have been announced but New Zealand Rugby reportedly wants the Tests played on the weekends of October 10-11 and 17-18.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was "thrilled" with the new arrangement, which he said gave the Wallabies as much time to prepare as his own squad.

"Really, I don't think there's any excuse for them not to come over and play in that weekend (October 10-11)," he told reporters.

