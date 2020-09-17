New Zealand Economy Shrinks Record 12.2%, Enters Recession
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:10 AM
Wellington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :New Zealand's economy posted a record fall in the June quarter, according to official data Wednesday that also confirmed a Covid-19-induced recession as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heads into next month's general election.
"The 12.2-percent fall in quarterly GDP is by far the largest on record in New Zealand," Statistics New Zealand said.