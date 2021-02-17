UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Ends Snap Virus Lockdown In Largest City Auckland

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

New Zealand ends snap virus lockdown in largest city Auckland

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand lifted a snap three-day Covid-19 lockdown in its largest city Auckland on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence the outbreak in the city of almost two million was contained.

"(It appears) that we don't have a widespread outbreak, but rather a small chain of transmission which is manageable via our normal contact tracing and testing procedures," she said.

