New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said.

A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the missing pair and a sea search resumed in the afternoon amid increasing speculation both could be in the water.

"The stream where the bodies were last seen on Monday runs all the way through to the sea," deputy police commissioner Mike Clement said.

He said there was "every chance" both corpses were in the water and searchers were "satisfied that the area we searched near the jetty is clear of the bodies".

"The rescue teams are frustrated. We understand completely how frustrating it is for loved ones who want the bodies back," Clement said.

Forty-seven people were on the island -- a popular tourist attraction -- when the explosion happened.

The death toll now stands at 18 after an Australian victim who had been repatriated to Sydney died in hospital almost a week after the deadly eruption.