Open Menu

New Zealand, European Researchers Increase Cooperation Through Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

New Zealand, European researchers increase cooperation through agreement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand and European researchers have increased cooperation by signing the Horizon Europe Association agreement, Europe's largest-ever science collaboration platform, in Brussels on Monday.

New Zealand and the European Union's collaboration on research, science and innovation will mean greater access and opportunities for Kiwi researchers, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in an official statement.

"New Zealand scientists contribute massively not only at home but internationally. This will widen the scope and allow them to work more closely with their European counterparts on some of our most pressing problems, such as climate change and energy," Hipkins said.

New Zealand Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall said Kiwi scientists have considerable research strengths in Horizon Europe priority areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union Brussels Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 seconds ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

22 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

44 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

60 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

1 hour ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous