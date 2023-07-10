New Zealand, European researchers increase cooperation through agreement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :-- New Zealand and European researchers have increased cooperation by signing the Horizon Europe Association agreement, Europe's largest-ever science collaboration platform, in Brussels on Monday.

New Zealand and the European Union's collaboration on research, science and innovation will mean greater access and opportunities for Kiwi researchers, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in an official statement.

"New Zealand scientists contribute massively not only at home but internationally. This will widen the scope and allow them to work more closely with their European counterparts on some of our most pressing problems, such as climate change and energy," Hipkins said.

New Zealand Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall said Kiwi scientists have considerable research strengths in Horizon Europe priority areas.