WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) --:The pause on quarantine free travel from Australia's New South Wales to New Zealand will continue for a further 12 days, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday.

There are now 36 recent community cases of COVID-19 in New South Wales, including four not yet linked to the existing outbreak that are urgently being investigated by Australian health officials.

This decision follows a further public health assessment in which officials consider a range of factors, whether any new cases are identified, the results from COVID-19 testing of any contacts identified and from the wider Sydney community, Hipkins said in a statement.

The government strongly believes a cautious approach is the best course of action while these investigations continue, he said.

New Zealand public health staff remain in close contact with New South Wales authorities about the actions being taken in Sydney, and will review the decision to continue the pause late next week, he added.