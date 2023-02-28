UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Extends 'Special Ukraine Visa' For Another Year

February 28, 2023

New Zealand extends 'Special Ukraine Visa' for another year

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand on Tuesday announced extending the "Special Ukraine Visa" for another year as the war still continues in the region.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said as per the government decision, the facility for Ukrainians is now extended until mid-March 2024.

"We recognize the impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has on its people, and the efforts of New Zealand's Ukraine community to support their family members," said Wood.

"The Special Ukraine visa was scheduled to close to new Expressions of Interest on 15 March 2023, however, given the conflict is ongoing, it is appropriate that New Zealand continues to allow this pathway for families of Ukrainians in New Zealand," he added, according to a statement, published on the official website.

He said that the decision has been taken to facilitate the members of New Zealand's Ukraine community who still want to bring their family members to New Zealand.

The government also extended the travel period from nine to 12 months for future applicants.

"… This change will assist Ukrainians in reaching New Zealand when it is suitable and possible for them to do so," said the minister.

The government also decided to continue to waive immigration fees for Ukrainian applicants to ensure immigration costs are not a barrier for eligible people, the statement said.

Special Ukraine Visa holders also have access to publicly funded healthcare, and their children are able to attend school as domestic students, while adults are able to access free English-language classes in the country.

