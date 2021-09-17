UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Extends Suspension Of Australia Travel Bubble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

New Zealand extends suspension of Australia travel bubble

ANKARA , 19 Sept(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) -:Amid ongoing virus outbreaks on either side, New Zealand on Friday suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia for eight more weeks.

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's COVID-19 response minister, said the suspension enforced since late July has been extended due to the Delta surges in the two countries.

"Protecting New Zealand from any possible further spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is our absolute priority," he said in a statement, adding that conditions have changed significantly since quarantine-free travel was first established with Australia in April.

Australia remains much worse off than New Zealand, with its daily case figures well above 1,000.

New Zealand reported 16 more infections over the past day, raising the total in the fresh outbreak since August to 1,007, the latest data showed.

The country's overall caseload stands at 4,014, including 27 deaths.

"Uncontrolled community transmission is still occurring in Australia, with case numbers continuing to steadily increase in New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory," Hipkins said.

"We have made great progress to contain our current outbreak and are working hard to ease restrictions next week. Reopening quarantine-free travel with Australia at this point could put those gains at risk."

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Progress Wales April July August From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

17 minutes ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

25 minutes ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

26 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

26 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.