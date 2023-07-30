New Zealand eye more World Cup history, Norway in danger in group finale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Co-hosts New Zealand are aiming to secure a place in the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time on Sunday as former champions Norway seek to avoid a disastrous early exit.

New Zealand face Switzerland in Dunedin and Norway take on the Philippines in Auckland in the final round of matches in Group A, with all four sides still in contention to qualify for the last 16.

The Football Ferns have already made their mark at this tournament by recording their first-ever World Cup win and now they know another victory will see them qualify.

"It is a great challenge for us," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"Switzerland are a very strong team but I feel like we are prepared. We have our game plan and we want to keep inspiring."A sell-out crowd is expected at the enclosed Dunedin Stadium on New Zealand's South Island.

Norway and the Philippines meet at the same time at Eden Park in Auckland, and the 1995 World Cup winners have to win just to have a chance of advancing.