Open Menu

New Zealand Eye More World Cup History, Norway In Danger In Group Finale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

New Zealand eye more World Cup history, Norway in danger in group finale

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Co-hosts New Zealand are aiming to secure a place in the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time on Sunday as former champions Norway seek to avoid a disastrous early exit.

New Zealand face Switzerland in Dunedin and Norway take on the Philippines in Auckland in the final round of matches in Group A, with all four sides still in contention to qualify for the last 16.

The Football Ferns have already made their mark at this tournament by recording their first-ever World Cup win and now they know another victory will see them qualify.

"It is a great challenge for us," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"Switzerland are a very strong team but I feel like we are prepared. We have our game plan and we want to keep inspiring."A sell-out crowd is expected at the enclosed Dunedin Stadium on New Zealand's South Island.

Norway and the Philippines meet at the same time at Eden Park in Auckland, and the 1995 World Cup winners have to win just to have a chance of advancing.

Related Topics

Football World Norway Dunedin Auckland Same Switzerland Philippines Women Sunday All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

10 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

25 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous