New Zealand, Fiji reaffirm close relationship

WELLINGTON,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met in Wellington on Wednesday, reaffirming the strength of bilateral relationship, as outlined in the Duavata Relationship Statement of Partnership.

"New Zealand and Fiji are connected by a kinship forged in Pacific culture, identity, and interests, founded on our long history, friendship, and mutual respect," Hipkins said.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues that are important to the two countries and region, including strengthening regional institutions which have long served Pacific interests, as well as economic and security matters that are impacting the region, he said.

Hipkins also announced a further 11.1 million NZ Dollars (6.74 million U.S. dollars) of climate change support for Fiji to respond to the impacts of climate change.